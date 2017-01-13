East End mixed-use project gets planners' approval

The Urban County Planning Commission has approved plans for a mixed-use development in Lexington’s East End neighborhood, featuring retail, office and residential apartments along Third Street and Midland Avenue.

The project, which is owned by Community Ventures and being developed by Phil Holoubek, includes the construction of a three-story, 90,000-square-foot building along Third Street, which will connect to the existing Community Ventures structure on the corner of Third and Midland. The building, designed by EOP Architects, will feature 25,000 square feet of street-level retail and 10,000 square feet of office space, along with 125 parking spaces and an open plaza area facing Midland Avenue. The upper floors will include 43 one-bedroom residential units and event space, including a rooftop terrace.

A second building designed by integrity/Architecture will be built across Third Street between Withrow Way and Nelson Avenue, and will include an additional 5,000 square feet of retail along with 16 residential units and parking spaces.

Community Ventures expects to break ground on the project in the spring of 2017, with completion of both buildings expected in 2018.