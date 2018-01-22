UK Economic Outlook Conference set for February 6

× Expand UK Gatton logo

Featured speakers from the government, finance and education sectors will share their insight on where the economy is heading at the University of Kentucky’s 29th annual Economic Outlook Conference, to be held at the Lexington Convention Center from 8 a.m. to noon on Tuesday, February 6.

The event, which is sponsored by Central Bank, is hosted by UK’s Gatton College of Business and Economics’ Don and Cathy Jacobs Executive Education Center, along with the Center for Business and Economic Research (CBER).

James Bullard, president and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, will be a featured speaker at the event, discussing the U.S. economy and monetary policy.

Additional speakers and their presentations will include:

"Economic Outlook for 2018: National and Local Relationships,” presented by Christopher R. Bollinger, director of UK's Center for Business and Economic Research (CBER) and Gatton Endowed Professor of Economics in the Gatton College;

presented by Christopher R. Bollinger, director of UK's Center for Business and Economic Research (CBER) and Gatton Endowed Professor of Economics in the Gatton College; “ The Financial Condition of the States: Another View, ” presented by Merl Hackbart, Provost’s Distinguished Professor of Finance and Public Administration and longtime faculty member in the Gatton College and UK’s Martin School of Public Policy and Administration; and

” presented by Merl Hackbart, Provost’s Distinguished Professor of Finance and Public Administration and longtime faculty member in the Gatton College and UK’s Martin School of Public Policy and Administration; and “Kentucky’s Response to the Changing Nature of Work,” presented by Kentucky Education and Workforce Development Cabinet Secretary Hal Heiner.

"This annual event consistently provides a morning full of great information and insights,” said Steve Skinner, interim dean of the Gatton College. “Business leaders and other interested citizens will hear directly from experts on a range of issues impacting our economy. The presentations are timely and compelling.”

Commerce Lexington and The Lane Report are presenting sponsors for the conference, and the Lexington-Bluegrass Association of Realtors (lbar.com), is a partner sponsor this year.

Check in at the Lexington Convention Center will begin at 8 a.m., with a continental breakfast available from 8 a.m. to 8:30 a.m., and the conference itself will be held from 8:30 a.m. to noon.

Early registration is recommended and can be completed online. The registration fee of $120 includes continental breakfast and all materials. For groups of five or more, a discounted registration fee of $105 per person is offered.

For more information, visit www.gatton.uky.edu/economic-outlook.