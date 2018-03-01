Epping’s on Eastside Coming to National Avenue

Cole Arimes, owner and executive chef of Coles 735 Main, has leased a large building in the bustling National Avenue district and plans to open a new restaurant, called Epping’s on Eastside, there later this summer. Arimes and Richard Turnbull, his uncle, are partners in the venture.

The location, at 710 National Avenue, was formerly home to National Provisions restaurant and market, which closed abruptly in September 2015 amid employee complaints and financial duress.

“Those 11,000 square feet have been empty for awhile,” Arimes said. “It really needs something to bring people in and help get the Winchester Road corridor hopping."

While plans for Epping’s on Eastside are still in the “blueprint stage” with many details yet to be determined, Arimes said he’s developed a clear vision for what he’d like to see the restaurant become.

"We are taking over the whole space and it's going to be a couple of different concepts,” he said. “Kind of a grown-up version and a parent-friendly version.”

Arimes describes a neighborhood destination-type establishment with a variety of pricepoints and cuisine that will encourage people to visit on a regular basis.

Coles’ Chef de Cuisine Nathan Voorhees will move over to the new restaurant, and Arimes plans to hire a new chef de cuisine at Coles 735 Main.

A downstairs bar area will be expanded to seat about 30 people, and an upstairs mezzanine will be outfitted for private dining to seat about 30 people as well, Arimes said. A beer hall area fronting National Ave. will also be utilized for private functions.

× Expand The Beer Hall as it appeared when operated by National Provisions / File photo by Sarah Jane Sanders

“It will provide a nice space for guests to mix and mingle before sitting down to dinner,” Arimes said. “We can offer the whole use of that space.”

A smaller concept, called Poppy and Olive, will also be housed within the restaurant.

“It's what we called both of our children when we were expecting,” Arimes said. “My daughter was Olive and my son was Poppy—we kept [their genders] a surprise—so we're paying homage to them with the name."

The name Epping’s on Eastside is itself an homage to the building’s original use as home to Epping Bottling Works, whose brands included 7 Up, NuGrape and Orange Crush. Epping’s brands were acquired by Pepsi in 1967.

× Expand John G. Epping Bottling Works circa 1940s / Photo courtesy University of Kentucky

“It's a neat building and there’s a lot of natural light,” Arimes said. “We're going to let the building speak for itself and not do a whole lot to it. It's a wonderful space, and we want it to be a neighborhood spot.”

Arimes originally “started looking at the property two Septembers ago, and it’s been on and off the table ever since,” he said.

"I have to say, I've kind of enjoyed the rumor mill going around for what’s been probably the worst-kept secret in town,” he said. “It's been fun to let that mull."

Arimes said he and Turnbull considered several viable options—including the former Village Host Pizza & Grill location on Old East Vine Street as well as a property in the Distillery District—before deciding on the National Avenue location.

“I love the building,” Arimes said. “And I grew up in the neighborhood. My grandparents ran Arimes Market on the corner of Cramer and Walton for years. What’s now a hair salon was my Yia-Yia's house, and my dad lived in a duplex next door. I probably spent more time at Arimes Market with my hand in the olive jar than anywhere else.”

“When I opened [Coles in 2012], it was neat to be back in my old stomping grounds,” he said. “This neighborhood means a lot to me.”