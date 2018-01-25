Who's Who for February 2018

New Hires & Promotions

The law offices of attorney Walter C. Cox Jr. & Associates have announced the addition of Douglas T. Hawkins to the firm.

The Kentucky Equine Education Project (KEEP) has tapped lifelong horse enthusiast and Race for Education co-founder Elisabeth Jensen as its new executive vice president.

Quin Broadbent has joined Kentucky Bank’s wealth management group as a vice president, wealth advisor/portfolio manager.

National architecture, engineering and geospatial (AEG) firm Woolpert has hired Jeff Padgett as senior project manager for the firm’s transportation market.

The Thoroughbred Aftercare Alliance (TAA) recently elected Stites & Harbison, PLLC attorney Walt Robertson to its board of directors.

Lexington Podiatry has announced Jamie Carter has become a partner with owner Nicole Freels, FACFAOM. Katherine Kubarek, APRN, was promoted to clinical director. Amy Barko, CWSP, is now credentialed for surgery at Baptist Health and Saint Joseph East in addition to The Surgery Center.

Sam Pollom has been promoted to vice president, director of operations and compliance of WealthSouth.

Marty Trimble has been appointed to the board of directors of the Lexington-based Denham-Blythe Construction & Design company.

Darby Dan Farm recently named Hunter Houlihan as its new director of sales following a successful Keeneland January sale that included the day one session-topper for Darby Dan Sales.

Corporate Finance Associates has announced that Dean Durbin has joined the group as a managing director. Dean is a FINRA-licensed Investment Banker.

Alan M. Stein has joined LM Communications Broadcast Media as vice president of new business development.

P. Branden Gross has been named the new managing partner of Bingham Greenebaum Doll’s Lexington office.

Bank of the Bluegrass & Trust Co. has announced Keith Moody, VP & CIO, retired Lexmark International, Inc., has joined its advisory board.

Central Bank has announced the addition of Adam Bortz, Wayne Carlisle and Paul Verst as new advisory board members for the bank’s Northern Kentucky market.

Kudos

Rod Brotherton, vice president and wealth advisor at Kentucky Bank, has achieved National Social Security Advisors certification from the National Social Security Association in Cincinnati.

Mary Hanley, a CNA at skilled nursing facility Cambridge Place, was named a Top 10 Caregiver by the Kentucky Association of Health Care Facilities’ at its Annual Quality Awards Banquet in Louisville.

The Lexington-Bluegrass Association of Realtors (LBAR) has announced Al Blevins as the 2017 Realtor of the Year and Ruby Mason as the 2017 Good Neighbor Award recipient.

Institute 193 has been selected as one of this year’s recipients of the Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts Grant. The organization has been allotted $50,000 for two years of program support.