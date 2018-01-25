Former Gov. Steve Beshear on a People-First Approach to Leadership

In his new book “People over Politics,” former Gov. Steve Beshear presents insight into the two

terms he served as Kentucky’s top elected official.

Rarely has a book so authentically captured the essence of government. He explores the economy, education and health care, as well as numerous other issues. He also delves into the complexities of politics in the Commonwealth and the importance of relationships. We spoke with Beshear about some of these themes.

The book’s dedication calls for ‘a return to civility and common sense in politics.’ Is there timeliness in the release of your book?

As I reflected back on my eight years as Kentucky’s governor, I wanted to reiterate the themes of my administration and describe how we improved Kentucky despite budgetary and partisan hurdles. But the timeliness of “People over Politics” is rooted strongly in the current political climate.

By and large, families are disgusted by what they see going on in this country. Too many elected officials have distorted priorities. Too few of our leaders make decisions in the best interests of the people they are supposed to represent, and too few actually listen to what their constituents tell them.

But it doesn’t have to be this way. That’s why ‘People over Politics’ is timely and relevant.

You write that your book is a training tool. How do you perceive this?

Above all, ‘People over Politics’ tells how, even in this political climate of derision and division, leaders can use collaboration and consensus building to attack problems and build a more competitive future. That’s what we did in Kentucky, and the book is filled with examples.

The book’s message for leaders is this: Politics doesn’t have to be mean-spirited.

Collaboration across party lines can be embraced. And you can make progress on longstanding problems — if you build relationships, if you understand that government can’t and shouldn’t do it all, if you have the courage and vision to tackle what’s important, if you don’t care who gets credit and if you show respect instead of point fingers. This country needs leaders who put serving people first.

How do you define your leadership style? How has that definition changed?

A key member of my executive team used to tell me that I governed like I was playing chess. I kept my eye on the entire board and focused on the ultimate goal, without getting too worked up about short-term ‘losses,’ by which he meant a legislative vote, a critical headline or some perceived insult in a quote by a political rival.

Part of that had to do with my age. I failed in my first attempt to become governor in 1987 and, for the most part, stayed out of politics until I won the governor’s race in 2007. In retrospect, that 20-year wait made me a better governor. At 63, I was a different person than I was at 43. More mature, obviously. Having seen more of life and dealt with a broader range of people, I was less surprised by things. I was more patient and had a thicker skin. I was content to let roll off my back criticism that might have gotten to me 20 years earlier. I was less worried about winning every little legislative and political battle and instead set and followed strategies designed to win the proverbial war.

My staff adopted the same mentality, and I was fortunate to have some good people. Just as importantly, I was smart enough to ask their advice and tap their expertise. Again, a good leader isn’t self-absorbed and knows how to listen and learn.

What do you now consider your greatest accomplishment while in office?

Most people remember me for the progress Kentucky made in improving access to health coverage and care while I was governor. All told, more than half a million Kentuckians gained access because of our work and Kentucky led the nation in reducing the ranks of the uninsured. This had a huge impact on individuals’ lives, but it also had huge implications for the state as a whole since there is a direct link between poor health and almost every challenge Kentucky faces, whether that’s poverty, unemployment, lags in education attainment, substance abuse or crime.

I’m very proud of that accomplishment, even though I have to admit that if anyone had told me back in 2007 that I’d be remembered as “the health-care governor,” I’d have told them they were crazy. Fortunately, I recognized the opportunity the ACA gave us to address a stubborn problem, and I jumped on it.

But I’m equally proud of the integrity and the compassion that Jane and I brought to the office.

People invest two things in their government: trust and tax money. Most Kentuckians felt that I was taking good care of those investments. They knew that the Beshear administration was making the best possible use of their tax dollars, and they knew that we were in it for the right reasons — to help people. Whether you supported me politically or not, you knew I worked hard to help Kentucky succeed. I can’t tell you the number of Republicans who came up to me during the whole national health care effort and said, “Governor, I didn’t vote for you, but you make me proud to be from Kentucky.”

Please talk about Kentucky’s need for long-term strategies as discussed in your book.

Of all the negative impacts of modern-day sound-bite campaigns, one of the most dangerous is the notion that a governor or other elected official can ride into town and, in his or her short time in office, solve all of the state’s problems. News flash: It’s not that easy.

Kentucky faces weaknesses at its core that have held the state back for generations — weaknesses like poor health, lack of education attainment, a workforce that isn’t as trained and agile as the marketplace demands, too many children getting a poor start in life and in school and an economy that isn’t as diversified as it needs to be.

Governors, legislators and voters need to understand that solving those problems takes decades, not years. It takes hard work, big-picture vision and broad partnerships. It’s complex work.

What is your outlook on Kentucky’s economic future?

When I left office, we had cut Kentucky’s unemployment rate in half. We finished first in the nation in large-scale economic development per capita each of my last two years in office, we set export records five years in a row, we set several state records for economic activity, and we made in-roads into countries like India. In short, we were stomping hard on the economic accelerator and hitting on all cylinders. I think Kentucky’s economic future can and should be bright, but not if we take our foot off the gas.

From conversations with hundreds of business executives, I can tell you that many of them chose to invest in Kentucky because they liked what they were seeing in the state. Things like low taxes and tax incentives are important, but the chief concern of CEOs is the quality of their workforce. They recognized that Kentucky was investing in the education, skills and health of its workforce, and they were impressed.

But other states are doing some of the same things. So if Kentucky stops investing in its people, if it looks like we’re retreating on commitments to improve our workforce, then those decisions are going to come back to haunt us economically.

We can’t move forward by cutting investments in our schools and teachers and the health of our people.