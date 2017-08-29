Clayton Chambliss, former Sayre School headmaster for more than two decades, dies at age 71

× Expand Clayton G. Chambliss, former Sayre School headmaster

Chambliss served as Sayre’s headmaster for 22 years, from 1990 to 2012, the second longest tenure in the school’s history. Under his leadership, the campus was rebuilt and the school’s athletic complex was secured and developed.

"The tremendous influence that Clayton Chambliss had on Sayre can be both seen and felt,” Head of School Stephen Manella said. “Award-winning buildings like the Lucy Bryans VanMeter '79 Upper School and the Buttery launched Sayre into the twenty-first century. Even more important is the fact that at one point Clayton had hired the vast majority of the faculty that so many of our families have grown to love. The warm and caring tone that is Sayre, and still impacting our students today, has been shaped by his vision and leadership.”

Clayton’s quick smile and friendly nature endeared him to a multitude of friends in academic, faith and art circles. He lived by the core values he instituted on campus: wisdom, integrity, respect, and compassion.

Many friends and members of the Sayre community expressed their sadness at the loss and their appreciation for Chambliss’ many accomplishments.

“Clayton was intelligent, interested in everyone he met, extremely dedicated to educating youth, esteemed by the nationwide independent school community, and a real gentleman in the purest sense of the word,” said Carole Nahra, former board member and Sayre parent. “He hired many outstanding faculty and focused on their continuing professional development. In my opinion, he was the quintessential independent school headmaster and a dear and faithful friend to many.”

Wyn Paulson, former board chair, and his wife, Jean Ellen Ezzell Paulson, said they first met Chambliss when their daughter started preschool at Sayre, and they also attended church with him and his family.

“We had a personal relationship that deepened over the years. His core values of integrity, respect and an endearing Spartan spirit were examples of leadership,” the Paulsons said in a statement on Chambliss’ passing. “He enriched our time together with his intimate knowledge of education, his love for Maine and Florida, his generosity of spirit, and the surety that you would laugh often and long. It was an honor to work with him, to play with him, to ache with him, and to laugh with him. We will miss his warm smile and voice saying, “How are you, my friend?”

Kitty Sautter, former board chair, Lower School teacher and Sayre parent, said, “During Clayton’s tenure, he raised Sayre to the highest academic standards while maintaining a caring, nurturing community. He wanted to lift us up! His passing is a loss to the Sayre community and the educational community at large. I was privileged to work with him.”