'Friday the 13th: The Game' set to launch from Lexington-based game maker

Be afraid. Lexington-based interactive game publisher Gun Media LLC is set to unleash the hotly anticipated multiplayer video horror title “Friday the 13th: The Game,” based on the long-running slasher movie franchise.

On Friday, May 26, gamers will be able to join the carnage at Camp Crystal Lake on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. The company says a Macintosh version is planned but not yet certain.

The game costs $40 for digital download and $60 for the physical version.

Gun Media funded the project, in part, with a successful $700,000 Kickstarter campaign in 2015, a sign of the rabid following the series has engendered.

The game, like the film, follows various scenarios that pit hockey-mask wearing villain Jason Voorhees against teenage camp counselors.

