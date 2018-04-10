Red State BBQ Launches From the Ashes

After one of his businesses was gutted by fire in March of last year, Red State BBQ owner David Carroll received a lot of help from a lot of people.

The fire at Red State Taps, Carroll's Georgetown craft beer bar and pub, put 20 employees out of work and resulted in that business's permanent closure.

A GiveForward fundraiser, the Tips for Red State Taps Employee Fire Fund, raised $4,065 to help Red State's displaced employees defray their daily living costs while they sought new employment.

Now, Carroll is looking for ways to give back to the community that so quickly rallied behind his employees and him. That's why he started a charitable endeavor called From the Ashes, Inc., which, according to the organization's website, seeks to "provide immediate comfort and support to individuals and families displaced by fire" in Fayette, Scott and Harrison Counties.

It also hopes to coordinate donations of hotel nights for displaced persons.

"If there is anyone in the hotel industry that would be willing to donate stays for [fire] victims, that would be greatly appreciated," said Ashleigh Moore, From the Ashes' chief financial officer.

To fund the organization, Red State BBQ developed a new, special-edition sauce, Taproom Fire!, from which 65 percent of proceeds will go to the charity arm.

Taproom Fire! retails for $10 per 18-oz. bottle on Red State's website. It's also available for purchase at Red State BBQ's restaurant locations in Lexington and Cynthiana.

From the Ashes' board seeks to build connections with other businesses and individuals in the Bluegrass, to expand the relief services it can offer.

"We are always looking for new ideas and venues to help build our organization," Moore said.