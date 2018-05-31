New Dean Named for UK's Gatton College of Business and Economics

Simon J. Sheather has been selected as the next dean of the University of Kentucky’s Gatton College of Business and Economics, the university announced Wednesday, pending approval by the UK Board of Trustees.

Sheather is currently a professor and interim director of Texas A&M University’s Institute of Data Science, as well as academic director of MS (Analytics) and Online Programs in the Department of Statistics.

“We are delighted that Professor Sheather is joining us as dean of the Gatton College,” UK Provost David Blackwell said in a statement. “His outstanding faculty credentials, his strong record of leadership, and the incredible level of energy he brings to this important position all are attributes, which will serve the college and our university very well.”

A native of Australia, Sheather received numerous awards for his teaching, research and mentorship during an 18-year tenure at the Australian Graduate School of Management, part of the University of New South Wales. He joined the faculty at Texas A&M in 2005, and served as chair of the Department of Statistics for nine years. While at Texas A&M, he started two professional master’s programs around the innovative use of technology. In addition, he led development efforts, which raised substantial funds from alumni and companies.

Sheather also has extensive experience working with industry and government developing practical predictive models for big data.

At UK, he plans to implement an online MBA program, which the Gatton faculty are in the process of developing.

Sheather is expected to start July 1. He succeeds longtime Gatton marketing faculty member Steve Skinner, who has been serving as the college’s interim dean since the first of the year.