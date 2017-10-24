Gerard Colman named as new CEO of Baptist Health

× Expand Courtesy Baptist Health

Following an extensive national search, Gerard “Ger” Colman has been named as the new CEO of Baptist Health. Colman will oversee all operations of the healthcare provider, which has more than 25,000 employees and operates seven hospitals in Kentucky and one in Southern Indiana, as well as the Baptist Health Medical Group and more than than 300 points of care.

Colman, 47, will start in the position on December 4. He replaces Steve Hanson, who departed in March.

Colman has been involved in healthcare for 25 years, with wide-ranging experience in operations, finance, information technology and physician engagement. He most recently served as COO for the Aurora Health Care System in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Prior to joining Aurora, Colman worked for a decade at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, a three-campus, 19,000-employee cancer care and research institute in Houston. He also served in senior clinical and financial management positions for Newark Beth Israel Medical Center in Newark, N.J., and director of patient financial services at Mercer Medical Center in Trenton, N.J.

“I look forward to working with President Bill Sisson at Baptist Health Lexington, the Lexington board, employees and physicians,” Colman said in a statement announcing his appointment as CEO. “For nearly 100 years, Baptist Health has served its communities well, supported by its faith-based heritage. Baptist Health, as a market leader in Kentucky and Southern Indiana, is well positioned for continued success in adapting to the changing healthcare environment.”