New Grant Program Assists With Improvements to Downtown Properties

The Downtown Lexington Partnership and the Downtown Lexington Management District are jointly funding a matching grant program designed to assist property owners and small business operators with improvements to their downtown properties.

The matching grant program provides a reimbursement of up to 50 percent of eligible project costs, with a maximum award of $10,000. The grant is designed to assist property owners and businesses in making improvements and investments to their properties that enhance their interaction with the street and reflect strong urban design.

To be eligible for a grant, a businesses must be a DLP Merchant Association Member and complete a grant application. The application must be approved by the Property Improvement Grant Committee and the applicant must meet with DLP staff prior to commencing work.

"The DLP and DLMD were very excited to develop this program together,"Steve Grossman, chair of the Downtown Lexington Partnership, said in a statement announcing the new program. "Both organizations serve our downtown businesses and property owners. This program is just one example of how we can work together."

The priorities for the Property Improvement Grant Program are:

Renovation of storefronts (occupied or vacant) including painting, windows, doors, lighting and signage.

Creation or improvement of outdoor dining or sidewalk cafes.

Paving and new landscaping of parking lots that need improved functionality and enhanced appearance.

Enhanced lighting, including architectural or artistic lighting projects.

Creation of art murals on buildings.

Assist with tenant recruitment with priority given to retail shops, galleries, artist studios and restaurants.

Sidewalk replacement or repairs.

Eligible improvements/costs may also include:

Signs (repairs, replacement, removal)

Awnings

Lighting

Paint

Removal/replacement of incompatible exterior finishes or materials

Re-configuring entrances to provide for visible impact

Door/window replacement or repair to enhance appearance

Exterior cleaning

Preserving historical architectural elements

Design and permit fees associated with facade improvements

Contact Ethan Howard at ethan@downtownlex.com for more information.