Green Check application deadline is Nov. 3

The application deadline for the City of Lexington's Green Check program is November 3.

Any business or organization in Fayette County can apply for the free certification program, which recognizes businesses for their green initiatives and helps support sustainability efforts in the workplace.

These services include a comprehensive sustainability report, marketing and branding materials to advertise Green Check membership, networking opportunities with other Green Check members, and a profile on the Green Check website.

Visit greenchecklex.org for more information on the program and to apply.