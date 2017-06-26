Health department to host Wednesday Farmers' Market events through July

The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department (LFCHD) will be bringing farmers from the Bluegrass Farmers’ Market and the Lexington Farmers’ Market together with their patients, clients, visitors and staff this summer, as the health department hosts the LFCHD Community Farmers’ Market every Wednesday through July.

The market, which will be open between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m., will rotate weekly between the health department’s office at 650 Newtown Pike and its south location at 2433 Regency Road.

“Public Health is about the prevention of diseases and the promotion of good health,” LFCHD spokesman Kevin Hall said in a release. “By bringing both farmers’ markets together for our staff, clients and neighborhoods, we are able to give better access to fresh fruits and vegetables and help educate customers on how to use them to improve their diet. Our Community Farmers’ Market will let us continue to help Lexington be well.”

The 650 Newtown Pike location will offer a variety of items from 4-6 farmers, and the 2433 Regency Road location will feature 2-4 farmers.

“Both sites are open to everyone, and we encourage Lexington residents to take part,” Hall said. “If you’ve never visited your health department, this is a good chance to see Public Health in action.”

While some vendors may accept other forms of payment, participants are encouraged to bring cash for payment.

The schedule for the LFCHD Community Farmers’ Market includes:

June 28, 650 Newtown Pike (main health department location)

July 5, 2433 Regency Road (health department’s south location)

July 12, 650 Newtown Pike

July 19, 2433 Regency Road

July 26, 650 Newtown Pike

For more information, check the health department’s website at www.lexingtonhealthdepartment.org. More updates will also be available on Facebook at www.facebook.com/LFCHD, on Twitter at twitter.com/LFCHD or on Instagram at @lexpublichealth.