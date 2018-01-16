Henkel Denmark acquired by multistate landscaping firm

× Expand Gordon Denmark, left, and Bill Henkel founded Henkel Denmark in 1999.

Lexington landscape design and maintenance firm Henkel Denmark has been acquired by Landscape Workshop, according to an announcement from the company.

According to its website, Landscape Workshop is a full-service grounds management company with a focus on commercial clients. The company is based in Birmingham, Alabama.

The acquisition increases Landscape Workshop's branch locations to nine throughout the Southeast and is the company's first in Kentucky. Existing operations include those in Alabama, Tennessee, Mississippi and Arkansas.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Henkel Denmark was founded by Bill Henkel and Gordon Denmark in 1999. In addition to commercial landscape maintenance, Henkel Denmark’s portfolio also includes residential landscape maintenance, as well as a landscape construction division.

Henkel said that partners were introduced to Landscape Workshop by a mutual customer,

“We think our customers and employees will benefit from the investments in systems, sales and marketing and scale that Landscape Workshop brings to the table,” Henkel said in a statement.

Henkel and Denmark will both stay on at the combined firm, Denmark overseeing maintenance and Henkel overseeing construction for the Lexington market.

“We are pleased to have Gordon and Bill and their employees joining our team,” said Paul Young, Landscape Workshop's chief operating officer.