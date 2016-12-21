Hillenmeyer Landscape Services cultivates success for 175 years

Anniversaries often mark a time of change, and few businesses have grown and thrived through more seasons than Stephen Hillenmeyer Landscape Services, which celebrated 175 years in business in 2016, making it among Lexington’s longest-running businesses as well as one of the oldest nurseries in the nation.

Starting with the vision of Francis Xavier Hillenmeyer and the small group of fruit trees he imported from France in 1841, a multigenerational landscape business took root that has lasted more than a century and passed down through five generations.

Today, general manager Seth Hillenmeyer is busy marking autumn’s change toward winter, a turning point for a business that caters to customers’ outdoor needs.

“Think about it this way: The plants aren’t blooming, the weeds aren’t growing, and there’s no need for exterminating mosquitoes as the weather gets cold,” says Seth Hillenmeyer. But that’s when behind-the-scenes work heats up at Hillenmeyer, because fall means planning for the coming year — marketing ideas, budgets, staffing and acquisition opportunities.

When considering customer needs for equine, residential and commercial clients, the company identified an opportunity in mosquito extermination.

The company recently added franchises of Weed Man and Mosquito Authority to expand its offerings and include all aspects of outdoor environments. Stephen Hillenmeyer, the current owner, says that each generation has made its mark on the business direction, and his focus on lawn care and maintenance promises a strong footing in the growth of the company.

“My legacy will be our decision to move to a recurring business model that has better positioned the company for long-term growth,” he said. The company offers services including landscape design and installation, commercial and equine grounds maintenance, snow and ice removal, mosquito extermination, and weed control.

His two sons, Chase and Seth, are poised to become the sixth generation of leadership. Chase, who now serves as vice president, joined the organization in 2007 after graduating from the University of Miami of Ohio. Seth, also a Miami of Ohio grad, followed suit in 2013.

“I feel fortunate to have two sons who enjoy this business as much as I do,” says Stephen. “It was never a given that they would join the family business.”

Continuing a heritage that’s been as successful as Stephen Hillenmeyer’s is not to be taken lightly. According to Harvard Business Review, 70 percent of businesses don’t make it to the second generation, much less the sixth. However, Chase and Seth say they are up for the challenge.

“Our most exciting opportunity going forward is diversifying the business and keeping an eye on what our customers’ evolving needs are. As we shift into taking on more responsibilities, we’ll keep looking out for ways to build our customer base,” says Seth. “We’re always improving our methods for addressing multiple needs instead of limiting ourselves to any single market. There’s definitely a chance to offer something else really beneficial in the future: We just haven’t thought of it ... yet!”

Stephen Hillenmeyer says the company’s legacy extends beyond the family as well.

“The Hillenmeyer family has shared a strong bond for many years — not only within our family, but also with our employees and their families,” he said. “We grew up together. Some of our employees worked at Hillenmeyer for more than 50 years and have wonderful memories of my father, my uncles and my grandfather.”

Earlier this year, the family marked the anniversary.

“We had a big party,” said Chase. “It was crazy — like a big wedding bash that lasted all weekend.”