Hilliard Lyons names Lexington native its new president

Hilliard Lyons, a major Louisville-based financial management firm, has named a veteran of its Lexington office as its new president.

Thomas B. Kessinger III, 47, will also sit on the firm’s board of directors, the firm said. He replaces as president James R. Allen, who will continue as Hilliard Lyons’ chief executive officer and take on the role of firm chairman.

“I’m deeply honored to be named president,” Kessinger said in a statement. “I have spent my whole career as part of the Hilliard Lyons family, and I am eager to help lead the firm more directly, even as our industry faces regulatory and strategic challenges.”

Kessinger is a Lexington native and University of Kentucky graduate, the firm said. He joined Hilliard Lyons 15 years ago and has worked as a financial consultant.

“Our board wants to ensure strong, seamless leadership during a time when the wealth management industry has been undergoing significant change,” Allen said. “Tom is an insider who fully understands Hilliard Lyons’ legacy and unique culture. Tom has proven himself at every stage of his professional development – and, after a short transition, will be prepared to lead this organization into the future.”