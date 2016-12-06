Horse racing group presses lawmakers on worker visa exemption

A leading horse racing organization is pushing for legislative action to reinstate a federal exemption to worker visa laws upon which the industry relies.

The Lexington-based National Thoroughbred Racing Association is joining a broad effort seeking government action on the H-2B worker visa program. At issue is the program’s annual cap of 66,000 visas. A provision that is set to expire in March exempts returning workers who meet certain criteria from being counted toward the annual cap.

“The NTRA asks industry members to contact Congressional leadership immediately and express the horse industry’s concerns and the need to reinstate the H-2B visa returning worker exemption,” the organization urged in a recent emailed plea.

The group is asking members to lobby Sen. Mitch McConnell and Rep. Hal Rodgers on the issue ahead of a stop-gap funding measure that’s expected to go to a vote soon.

“Tell them Congress must understand that a failure to reinstate the H-2B returning worker exemption before March of next year will hurt horse racing and agriculture industries and result in the loss of critical jobs,” the organization’s message urges.