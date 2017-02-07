Hospice of Bluegrass rebrands as Bluegrass Care Navigators

Hospice of the Bluegrass, a Lexington-based nonprofit that provides nursing and hospice care across central Kentucky, has rebranded as Bluegrass Care Navigators, in a move meant to better reflect its services.

“Our organization was founded as Community Hospice of Lexington in 1978,” CEO Liz Fowler said in a statement. “As we expanded our service regions to other parts of the state, we changed our name to Hospice of the Bluegrass in 1986. And that name has served us well, until now. Our company has grown to provide a wide range of services in addition to hospice care, including private nursing, case management, palliative care and grief care.”

The agency provides care under a variety of programs, including Bluegrass Extra Care, a private in-home service; Bluegrass Grief Care, for bereavement services; Bluegrass Hospice Care, for end-of-life care; Bluegrass Palliative Care, for consulting and relief related to serious illnesses; and Bluegrass Transitional Care, for care after a hospital stay.

“When a patient or family member needs care, support and guidance for any serious illness, they don’t have to figure out which of our services is most appropriate. We can provide the information, assessment and resources to connect patients to the right care at the right time,” Fowler said.