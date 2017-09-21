Local hotels vie to offer travelers the authentic Lexington experience

× Expand Guests of The Origin Hotel at The Summit at Fritz Farm, currently under development, will be presented with an “experience menu” created by Lexington locals, with recommendations for what to do that day in the city.

Lexington’s hotel occupancy rate, the primary metric of health in the industry, has consistently remained in the mid-60 percent range over the past decade.

“It’s a good, steady market,” says Marci Krueger-Sidebottom, vice president of sales and services for VisitLEX. “We don’t swing high and we don’t swing low.”

That steadiness, combined with Lexington’s unique personality and central location, has made the city an ideal location for hotels to invest in new concepts, new renovation projects and new experiences designed to better meet travelers’ preferences. In short, it’s all about great service, unique amenities and showcasing Lexington’s authentic local culture.

After a long lull in new investments, this recent surge began in 2015 with the completion of three extended stay/suite-style hotels, plus the Holiday Inn Express East off Winchester Road. 21C Museum Hotel debuted on Main Street in 2016, the same year the Hampton Inn Lexington Medical Center opened on Nicholasville Road. Currently under development are a long-awaited new Marriott Hotel and Residence Inn at CentrePointe, and a boutique Origin Hotel at The Summit at Fritz Farm. Additionally, the Hilton Suites at Lexington Green and The Campbell House are both undergoing multi-million dollar renovations.

Work hard; play hard

Historically, travelers have been divided into three primary groups: convention, business and leisure. Many travelers are increasingly blurring the lines by combining a convention or business trip with leisure in a new category dubbed “bleisure.” These trips start with a business objective but incorporate extra time for exploring and experiencing the destination city, and often involve bringing along family members.

What makes this type of travel different from the classic Orlando convention plus Disney World trip is that the intention isn’t to engage in a specific tourist attraction but rather to experience the authentic culture of the destination. Recent surveys indicate that the No. 2 reason attendees choose to go a conference — behind the educational content — is interest in the destination itself, and planners want to ensure that their chosen host city offers something unique.

“They come early or stay late and leave with a good memory of ‘What is Lexington?’” said Krueger-Sidebottom.

Business travelers are also frequently choosing their own lodging instead of having it determined for them by their companies. Review sites like Expedia and Travelocity place a premium on photos and user reviews, which tend to punish the generic and celebrate the unique.

You are here

From the drive up, through the lobby and into their rooms, guests are gravitating to hotels that are representative of their geographic location and cultural identity, which is often expressed through a property’s architecture, decor, and food and drink offerings. Increasingly, guests also expect knowledgeable concierge staff to be able to point them toward experiences they won’t find anywhere else.

“Customers are looking for ‘How can I have a Lexington experience?’” said Barbara Jean Beighle, director of sales at Hilton Suites at Lexington Green, which emphasizes local knowledge during its staff-training programs. “It’s all about showcasing the city.”

As an early adopter of this trend, the Hilton Lexington Downtown is decorated with equine and bourbon art, as well as a three-story, horse-themed mosaic water feature. And, of course, there’s liberal use of a certain hue of blue. The new Hampton Inn Lexington Medical Center also incorporates considerable University of Kentucky blue, as well as horse and bourbon motifs. With a sizable guest base of visiting opposition team fans, every lodger there will know exactly whose city they’re in.

× Expand The comfortable, localized décor at the upcoming Origin Hotel at The Summit carries through into its guest rooms.

The upcoming Origin Hotel at The Summit will also emphasize localized décor in its design, according to Beth Hollingsworth, brand manager for The Thrash Group, Origin’s parent company.

“We’re trying to be the most local hotel,” Hollingsworth said. “Once you walk in the front doors, you have a sense you walked into somebody’s old farmhouse — updated, of course.”

Hilton Suites at Lexington Green is transitioning to an Embassy Suites by Hilton.

Renovations are expected to be mostly complete by the end of October, with new decor that incorporates equestrian concepts, as well as leather, metal, wood and stone finishes. To serve the needs of bleisure travelers, the new open-plan restaurant at the Embassy Suites will feature a café-style menu and device-charging stations at each table.

At the nearby Campbell House, the current renovation is a continuation of one that started back in 2012. Now owned by Curio by Hilton, the hotel is being positioned as a one-of-a-kind property with a local feel. The next renovation phase, scheduled to begin in spring 2018, will see the swimming pool removed to make way for a restaurant expansion and a new 5,000-square-foot ballroom. The hotel’s entryway will also be expanded into a large open lobby, with a bar and lounge space that will prominently feature Kentucky-made bourbon.

“When you drive in, check in and see people with a glass of wine or a bourbon on the front porch, it’s welcoming and more relaxed,” said Hannah Oliver, sales manager for The Campbell House Curio. “While it’s still 100 percent geared toward business as needed, it gives the guest a different feel while they’re here.”

Local connections

Beyond the look and feel of a hotel, travelers are often choosing their lodging by what

it offers in terms of food, activities and experiences.

Lockbox restaurant at Lexington’s 21C focuses on seasonal, Southern-inspired menus with many ingredients sourced from local purveyors. It also offers an extensive bourbon list, including several bottlings from barrels picked exclusively for the restaurant. The nearby Hilton Lexington Downtown will arrange for a private guided bourbon tasting for its their guests.

The new menu at the Embassy Suites at Lexington Green will also incorporate local dishes and ingredients, including Kentucky Proud items. In addition, the hotel is preparing a visual walking/running map for guests who want to explore the surrounding community.

At Origin, the modern traveler’s desires are codified into the hotel’s motto: “Connect. Explore. Experience.” Guests will be presented with an “experience menu” created by Lexington locals, with recommendations for eating, drinking and activities for that day in the city. As much as possible, the staff will be locals, too. Origin will also provide shuttles to nearby attractions, including Keeneland and the Kentucky Horse Park, and possibly private horse farms, as well.

With its location and strong cultural identity, especially one that can be directly experienced through the bourbon and horse industries, Lexington is well positioned to attract both new lodging investments and the new types of travelers they’re designed to serve.

“We know that our pillars are horses and bourbon and the bluegrass,” said Krueger-Sidebottom with VisitLEX, “and people just love that.”