Hurst Office Suppliers plans merger with Winchester-based Rees Office Products

Hurst Office Suppliers, Inc. has announced its plan to merge with Winchester-based Rees Office Products, effective October 13. The merged business, operating under the name of Hurst Office Suppliers, will form one of the largest independently owned office supply and furniture dealerships in Central Kentucky.

The two women-owned enterprises both have long histories in the Kentucky community as multi-generational family businesses. Hurst Office Supply, led by president and CEO Hope Hurst Lanham, was founded by Ollie Hurst in downtown Lexington in 1923, as Hurst and Byars Printing Company. Rees Office Products, led by president and CEO Marjorie Rees Beach, was started originally as Rees Printing Company in Winchester, Kentucky, by William and Marjorie W. Rees in 1946. Beach formed Rees Office Products in 1982 following the sale of the company’s printing division.

In terms of corporate culture, the two companies share many of the same perspectives — particularly regarding the value of family-owned business branding in building trust and confidence with both customers and employees, both Lanham and Beach agreed. Clients have local access to senior-level officials with authority to make decisions, Lanham said, which “big-box” stores and online retailers can’t provide. In addition, the consolidation and integration of resources resulting from the merger is expected to offer customers enhanced performance in product diversification, deliveries and installation and customer service.

Hurst Office Suppliers will continue to operate from the company’s 17,000-square-foot office, showroom and warehouse/distribution facility at 500 Buck Place in Lexington, which opened earlier this year. Rick Beach, vice president for Rees Office Products, will remain with Hurst after the merger and will continue to service his existing customer base.

With the integration of Rees and its customer base, Hurst will provide products and services to more than 40 percent of the counties in Kentucky. The companies have served clients in central, northern and south central Kentucky, as well as eastern Kentucky.