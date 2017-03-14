NOW OPEN: J. Alexander's opens at The Summit

J. Alexander’s, an upscale American cuisine restaurant with a focus on using wood-fired preparations, officially has opened its new Lexington location.

The new restaurant is among the first businesses to go live at The Summit at Fritz Farm, a sprawling commercial development still being constructed on the south end of the city.

“With the opening of our new J. Alexander’s restaurant, we are extremely pleased to begin providing our discerning Lexington guests with an extraordinary dining experience,” Lonnie J. Stout II, president and CEO of parent company J. Alexander’s Holdings Inc., said in a statement. “This new location is the latest in our collection of upscale restaurants that focus on delivering the highest quality of lunch and dinner offerings by a highly trained professional staff.”

Stout said the menu is “95 percent made-from-scratch.” The restaurant’s hours are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday to Thursday, and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.