KCTCS sets new record for number of graduates, credentials awarded

The Kentucky Community and Technical College System (KCTCS) has reported a record-setting number of new graduates and credentials awarded in the most recent academic year.

A total of 16,146 students graduated from KCTCS in the 2016-17 academic year, an increase of 9 percent over the previous year. The previous record of 15,958 students was set in 2013-14.

The total number of credentials, 34,502, increased by 12 percent over the prior year. The number of associate degrees awarded was up by 3 percent, while the total number of diplomas increased 23 percent and the number of certificates rose by 16 percent.

“This clearly demonstrates our commitment to ensuring students complete the programs they start, which will lead them to better jobs and a better life,” said KCTCS President Jay K. Box. “This is a significant achievement for us because these increases occurred during a period of lower enrollment, which was due to lower unemployment and other economic factors.”

A release from KCTCS credited the record numbers to an increased emphasis on shorter-term credentials that lead to high demand jobs and students better understanding the value of embedded certificates that can be included in associate degrees.