Keeneland to Host 2020 Breeders' Cup

The Breeders' Cup will return to Lexington's Keeneland Racecourse, according to a report by the Los Angeles Times.

Official confirmation is expected Friday in a series of announcements at each of the three tracks slated to host the prestigious race in the coming years: Santa Anita in 2019, Keeneland in 2020 and Del Mar in 2021.

The 2018 Breeders' Cup is set for November 2–3 at Louisville's Churchill Downs. The last time Lexington hosted the event was in 2015, when American Pharoah became the first ever Grand Slam champion by winning the Breeders' Cup Classic in a 6 1/2-length victory.

Keeneland will stream live coverage of the press conference beginning at 3 p.m. Friday at Keeneland.com and on the Keeneland Facebook page.