KEEP partners with Kentucky Chamber and Keeneland to build state's equine workforce

The Kentucky Equine Education Project (KEEP) has teamed up with the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce and Keeneland to ensure that the state’s horse industry can attract and maintain the workers it needs.

The Equine Workforce Talent Pipeline initiative, which will kick off on September 14 with an informational breakfast at Keeneland, is aimed at addressing the job needs of the equine industry across Kentucky, KEEP announced in a release. The Kentucky Horse Council, University of Kentucky and University of Louisville Equine Industry Program will also provide support for the program.

Earlier this month The Kentucky Chamber Workforce Center hired Laurie Mays to work with KEEP and the Kentucky Chamber Workforce Center in assessing the industry’s workforce needs and collecting data for the development of a talent pipeline of qualified candidates to address labor shortages. The project is set to target four key employer groups: farms, sales consignors, trainers and racetrack workers and veterinary staff.

"Keeneland recognizes the labor challenges faced by both owners and trainers who race at Keeneland and consigners who sell horses here. The short- and long-term success of our industry depends upon the availability of a workforce that is committed to the horse. We look forward to supporting this vital project,” said Bill Thomason, President and CEO of Keeneland, in a release.

"With the improving economy, the demand for a capable workforce has increased at the same time that the industry has faced a shrinking and inconsistent immigrant labor pool,” added Elisabeth Jensen, KEEP's executive vice president. “It is essential that we build a talent pipeline of Kentuckians to meet the opportunities and challenges that the horse industry will encounter in the near future."

Employers, human resources professionals and educators within the equine industry are invited to attend a breakfast at Keeneland on September 14 to learn more about the project and register to be part of the employer work groups.

The Kentucky Chamber Workforce Center plans to hold meetings throughout the two-year project to develop strategies to improve Kentucky's workforce issues across six different industry areas, including the horse industry. Participating employers, employer-led associations and education providers will build partnerships while using a demand-driven concept in order to connect employees and employers.

Those who want to RSVP for the kickoff event or who seek more information on the project can contact Laurie Mays at lmays@kychamber.com or (859) 259-0007.