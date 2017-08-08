Kentucky outdoor recreation generates economic impact of $12.8 billion, study shows

The economic impact of outdoor recreation in Kentucky topped $12.8 billion last year, up from $8.4 billion in 2012, according to a national study released by the Outdoor Industry Association.

The industry directly supports 120,000 jobs in Kentucky and annually generates $12.8 billion in consumer spending and $756 million in state and local tax revenue, according to the report..

In addition, the report shows, roughly 61 percent of Kentucky’s 4.44 million residents participate in outdoor recreation each year, including activities such as camping, fishing, hunting, motorcycling, off-roading, snow sports, trail sports, water sports, wheel sports and wildlife viewing.

“Kentucky’s natural beauty and outdoor opportunities have allowed adventure tourism to continue to grow across the state,” Kentucky Department of Tourism Commissioner Kristen Branscum said in a release announcing the study's findings. “More visitors are looking to explore and get outside as part of their vacations in a world that is screen-driven. Kentucky has limitless outdoor recreation in all parts of the state and in communities big/small, urban and rural.”

In 2017, the annual economic impact of outdoor recreation at the national level was $887 billion, up from $646 billion in 2012. That relates to more than 7.6 million jobs, and more than $120 billion in tax revenues.