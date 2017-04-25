Kentucky unemployment fell in majority of counties in 2016

Kentucky labor officials report that unemployment rates fell across a majority of Commonwealth counties last year.

The Kentucky Office of Employment and Training said unemployment fell in 86 counties from 2015 to 2016, with Fayette County’s 3.5 percent among the lowest rates. Official said rates rose in 26 counties and remained steady in two counties.

The national unemployment rate for 2016 was 4.9 percent. The annual rates are not adjusted to factor in seasonal labor fluctuation, as the monthly numbers typically are presented.

Woodford County posted the Commonwealth’s lowest annual rate, at 3.2 percent for 2016, while Magoffin County’s 18.8 percent rate was the highest.