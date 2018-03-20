LaRosa’s Family Pizzeria and Skyline Chili Break Ground in Lexington

× Expand Buddy LaRosa (center), founder of LaRosa's Family Pizzeria, is joined by representative of the Holland Restaurant Group, Skyline Chili and LaRosa's at a groundbreaking ceremony for the new Lexington location. / Photo by Theresa Stanley

Owners of Cincinnati-based LaRosa’s Family Pizzeria and Skyline Chili joined franchise operators from the Holland Restaurant Group to break ground in March on the chain’s first full-service Lexington location, which will be built on the two-acre site of a former car dealership at 2850 Richmond Road.

The new 6,725-square-foot LaRosa’s location will include dine-in, pick-up and delivery of its family-recipe pizzas and other Italian favorites with a 200-person capacity dining room. The location will also feature a four-sided bar serving a full menu of beer, wine and mixed drinks along with a “Buddy Room” for parties and events.

The adjacent 4,855-square-foot Skyline location will boast the company’s first-ever double-lane drive-through window, along with a traditional dine-in, 132-seat restaurant featuring a fireplace.

The Holland Restaurant Group, owners of the new franchises, currently operate three First Watch locations in the Lexington area, and they plan to add a fourth to the new development site. The restaurant group also owns and operates three additional LaRosa’s locations in the greater Cincinnati area.

The Lexington restaurants are scheduled to open in this summer.