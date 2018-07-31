Lexington Bluegrass Area Minority Business Expo is August 3rd

The 16th annual Lexington Bluegrass Area Minority Business Expo will be held Friday, August 3, at the Lexington Convention Center.

The daylong event offers high-quality workshops and networking opportunities for minority-owned and women-owned businesses in the region.

“Our conference is unlike any other because we’re offering quality opportunities and addressing the real needs of minority businesses,” said Sherita Miller, co-chair of the event. “And just like in the past we’re bringing in some dynamic speakers who will be addressing issues that directly affect small business owners.”

Ashley Daniel Bell, Esq., a regional administrator for the U.S. Small Business Administration, will be the keynote speaker during the morning session. At noon, Becky A. Davis will discuss ways for business owners to accelerate growth and build their dream business. The expo will also include several breakout sessions on topics such as small business loans, cyber security and how to launch a business, as well as a book signing and several opportunities for attendees to visit exhibitor booths and to network.

The expo will wrap up with the Business Opportunity Exchange, a targeted business matchmaking event that matches attendees to corporations looking for their specific products and services, followed by a reception with live music, food and beverages.

“We know the impact this expo is having on small businesses,” said co-chair Mike Runyon. “This expo is opening doors of opportunity. It’s why business owners, large and small, keep coming back year after year.”

For registration information, visit lexingtonmbe.com.