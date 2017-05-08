Lexington Diagnostic Center under new ownership

Lexington Diagnostic Center & Open MRI is changing hands after more than 30 years in business.

Dr. George Privett Jr. announced his retirement and has sold the business to Dr. Jason Harris, who joined the center in 2012. Terms of the sale were not disclosed.

“I am honored by this opportunity to lead LDC and pledge to continue our proud tradition of providing quality medical imaging care,” Harris said in a statement.

The independent imaging clinic – located at 1725 Harrodsburg Road, Suite 100 – provides scanning services by trained radiologists, including CT, MRI and X-ray imaging.