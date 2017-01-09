Lexington's 21C named one of top ten best new hotels in USA Today Reader's Choice Awards

The 21c Museum Hotel Lexington has taken fifth place in the Best New Hotel category for the 2016 USA Today 10 Best Readers’ Choice travel awards.

21c Lexington, which opened in 2016, is an adaptive reuse of the 100-year-old Fayette National Bank Building in downtown Lexington. The hotel offers 7,000 square feet of contemporary art exhibition space open free of charge to the public, along with an 88-room boutique hotel including five suites; and Lockbox restaurant and bar, led by Executive Chef Jonathan Searle.

“21c is so much more than just a place to spend the night,” said Andrew Carter, general manager of 21c Museum Hotel Lexington, in a release announcing the award. “Guests of 21c will find unprecedented opportunities to engage with contemporary art, enjoy a locally-sourced meal highlighting Kentucky’s finest purveyors and experience genuine, modern southern hospitality. We’re honored that our guests feel as passionately about these attributes as we do.”

Nominees for the USA Today 10 Best Reader's Choice awards are chosen by a panel of experts, including a combination of editors from USA TODAY, editors from 10Best.com and other relevant contributors. After the initial nominee selection, readers are given the opportunity to weigh in and vote for their favorites in each category.

For more information or to read the full list of award winners, visit www.10best.com/awards/travel/best-new-hotel-2016/.