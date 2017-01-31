Lexington's Blue Grass Airport sets record in 2016 with more than 1.3 million passengers

Lexington’s Blue Grass Airport set a record for passengers in 2016 – more than 1.3 million – according to officials.

“As we celebrate 70 years of commercial air service at Blue Grass Airport, we are pleased to announce that our passenger numbers continue to increase and that air service in Lexington is at an all-time high with 18 non-stop destinations on our route map,” Eric Frankl, executive director of Blue Grass Airport, said in a statement. “We are fortunate to have such strong relationships with Allegiant, American, Delta and United — all of [which] have invested in our community and continue to support our local business and leisure travelers — as well as a business community that makes a commitment to fly from Blue Grass Airport.”

Blue Grass Airport logged a total of 1,309,765 passengers used the airport in 2016, which official say is a 5.5 percent increase over 2015 and the third consecutive year of passenger increase.

Officials attribute the steady growth to the addition of new service, especially buy Allegiant and Delta Air Lines, which in the past year added routes to East Coast and Midwestern destinations.