Lexington earns recognition as top travel destination

VisitLEX reports that Lexington has received several high-profile accolades from major media outlets at the start of this new year.

“We are honored to receive this recognition from such outstanding publications," said Mary Quinn Ramer, president VisitLEX. "With so many fabulous destinations across the United States, it is nice to be noticed for the unique and compelling tourism product we offer here in Lexington and central Kentucky.”

First up, TripAdvisor.com, the world's largest travel site, featured Lexington as a top destination on the rise. The articles cites Raven Run Nature Sanctuary, Keeneland, the Kentucky Horse Park, Ashland and other unique attractions as reasons that Lexington is well worth a visit. Read the complete article here.

Zagat also includes Lexington in its 30 Most Exciting Food Cities in America for 2017. Each year they take take a look back at food towns that have had the biggest growth spurt and, judging by the pace of the city's recent restaurant boom, it's clear that Lexington's dining scene is on fire. Read the complete article here.

Vogue magazine has also recognized Lexington as a destianation not to miss in 2018.

"While major U.S. cities may attract top chefs, artists, and hospitality groups, America’s small towns are becoming increasingly cool," the article reads. "With enough cultural attractions to rival any big city and retrofitted motels that will pique even the most refined traveler’s interest, here are the not-to-miss U.S. destinations quickly rising in popularity among today’s jet set." Read the complete article here.

Newsday also includes Lexington among the international hot spots in its 12 Destinations to visit in 2018 list. "Lexington, Kentucky, is one of the most underrated Southern destinations, but definitely a must-visit location this year," the article reads.

We couldn't agree more.