New Lexington Visitors Center Rolls Out Welcome Mat

The iconic blue horse has found a new home, and the entire VisitLEX team are settling into their new offices and ground floor Visitors Center in the “old courthouse” at 215 West Main Street, now known as Courthouse Square.

While Mayor Gray will officially cut the ribbon on the new Visitors Center on June 14, the facility has been open and welcoming guests for a few weeks.

Guests of the visitors center can appreciate the beauty of the original architecture of the 1898 building while taking advantage of the latest technology to help them plan their excursions in the Lexington area.

Horses and bourbon are of course featured prominently. A bourbon sniffing station, for example, offers visitors an opportunity to compare and contrast the bouquet of several locally produced bourbons.

With culinary tourism growing, VisitLEX is looking to expand it even more. This new location is on the doorstep of the local farmers' market; and chef Ouita Michel is a neighbor in the building with Zim's and the Thirsty Fox, her new restaurant set to open later this summer.

A digital media wall features images of Lexington and can be updated to promote special events. Guests may send a virtual postcard to anyone in the world from an interactive kiosk. VisitLEX staff member Niki Goldey demonstrates the technology. Guests sample the bouquet of several locally produced bourbons at a sniffing station. The glass containers feature samples of bourbon produced by several Kentucky distilleries. Various sections of the Visitors Center feature themed exhibits, such as on local history. VisitLEX representatives are ready to offer visitors and locals alike suggestions and itineraries to experience the city.

Technology also plays a key role at the new visitors center, with iPads in each section that provide trivia and exploration ideas. An enormous media wall near the entrance features stunning images of Lexington and can be updated to promote special events. Visitors can also interact with a digital welcome kiosk and send a digital postcard from Lexington to anyone, anywhere in the world.

“VisitLEX is thrilled to open the doors to our brand new, state-of-the-art Lexington Visitors Center in the recently reimagined Courthouse Square," said Mary Quinn Ramer, president of VisitLEX. "Visitors and locals alike are invited to explore all that the city and surrounding region has to offer by starting their trip at our new visitors center. We are honored to be in such an historic and architecturally significant building in the heart of downtown Lexington, and we believe our interactive exhibits and rich media presence is the perfect modern touch to such an iconic landmark.“