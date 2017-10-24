Lexmark names new president and CEO

Lexmark's board of directors have unanimously selected Richard Geruson as Lexmark's new president and chief executive officer. Geruson will also serve on the Lexmark board of directors. Geruson succeeds David Reeder, who left the company in June.

In the interim, Lexmark was led by a management team consisting of Brock Saladin, senior vice president and chief revenue officer, and Allen Waugerman, senior vice president and chief technology officer. Saladin and Waugerman will remain key members of the Lexmark executive leadership team in their current roles, reporting to Geruson.

Geruson spent the last six years as chief executive officer and president of Phoenix Technologies. Prior to that, he was chief executive officer of Voice Signal, the pioneer of voice recognition software for mobile phones. He also held senior vice president and vice president positions at Nokia, IBM and Toshiba, and was an executive at McKinsey & Company.

"We are pleased to welcome Rich to Lexmark," said Mickey Kantor, chairman of the Lexmark Board of Directors, in a statement announcing the hire. "His track record of growing established technology businesses while ensuring profitability makes him an ideal choice to lead Lexmark to its next level of success."