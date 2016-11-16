Local First Lexington’s first full-time executive looks to reinvigorate organization and conversation around buying close to home

× Expand Local First

The “buy local” concept is hardly new. If you’re not a proud local-buyer yourself, you’ve probably seen the green-and-white stickers displayed on cars or the storefront of your favorite neighborhood haunt.

Since its foundation in 2008, Local First Lexington, a nonprofit alliance of independently owned and operated Lexington businesses, has aimed to support local entrepreneurship through networking opportunities, political advocacy and public awareness efforts.

In the midst of “buy local” media coverage that can seem stagnant at times, Local First Lexington is reinventing itself. For the first time, the organization has hired a full-time executive director.

“The board has decided that while the work we have been doing is great, we want to see Local First Lexington grow, and our capacity to serve our members and spread our message multiply,” officials said.

Natalie Cunningham is eager to take on the task. As an Americorps Vista member, Cunningham moved to Lexington in 2009 to work for Lexington Rescue Mission. In 2012, she became the community engagement coordinator for The Morris Book Shop, where she was first introduced to Local First Lexington.

“Natalie has watched the organization grow and pushed it forward,” said Angela Baldridge, executive director for The Plantory and a Local First Lexington board member. “She has a ton of talent.”

In the past, the organization was made possible by the labor and love of part-time administrators and volunteers, most of whom also were working other jobs or juggling independent businesses themselves. Without that added stress, the new executive director will be able to dedicate the necessary time and resources that were previously lacking.

“The energy alone when it’s your sole gig is phenomenal,” said Cunningham.

If Cunningham can achieve her ambitious goals, Local First Lexington could make an even more profound impact on the Lexington community.

Her primary objective is to expand the Localist Program. For an investment of $25 per year, any concerned citizen can receive access to exclusive events and news updates, along with a T-shirt and bumper sticker. Meanwhile, local businesses and nonprofits can also join Local First Lexington for anywhere from $75 to $150 per year, based on the number of full-time employees. The annual fee includes listings in both the online and print directories, exposure through participation in Local First Lexington campaigns, and access to member mixers, monthly coffee meet-ups and workshops.

Local First Lexington boasts a membership of roughly 135, though that number has been falling in recent years. Ideally, Baldridge said, the organization would like to see membership grow threefold.

In addition to recruitment, Cunningham aims to increase volunteer training to better answer the question at the heart of it all: Why buy local?

“Many people may buy local to support their friend’s business, to help the community stay unique, or because they want to keep their favorite store in business,” said Cunningham. “Few know that when you buy local three times more of your money stays circulating within your community.”

Finally, Cunningham says Local First Lexington needs to diversify itself, both geographically and culturally. Today, most members are still located downtown and on Southland Drive. By expanding its influence beyond the New Circle Road boundary and reaching out to minority-owned businesses, she hopes that the organization will better represent all of the city’s many vibrant communities.

Cunningham hasn’t wasted any time in her two-month tenure. As executive director, she’s already surveyed members to identify the organization’s strengths and weaknesses, as well as revamped the website, which now features a blog on Localists and Local Business News.

Since September, two local businesses have joined -- Chip Magician, specializing in auto and paint repair; and craft beer-makers Ethereal Brewing Co. Cunningham also will continue the organization’s commitment to outreach by creating a more robust events calendar, as well as preserving annual traditions like Think Local, Drink Local and the Holiday Shopping Challenge.

Undoubtedly, one of Cunningham’s greatest challenges will be to invigorate the conversation around the “buy local” movement.

“I’m concentrating on engaging our supporters in a way that’s sustainable and exciting for them,” she said. “We want to invest in our supporters and really get to know them.”

Part of Cunningham’s plan to engage supporters includes a call for fresh perspectives on the direction of the organization. Aside from becoming a member or volunteer, those interested can get involved by applying for board membership. Of the organization’s nine board members, seven are up for re-election next year; more information is available at localfirstlexington.com.

Despite her accomplishments and optimism about the nonprofit’s future, Cunningham is realistic about the community effort it will take to grow Local First Lexington to its full potential:

“While Local First has laid some great groundwork in Lexington, we still have a long way to go in educating the community on just how important, easy and fun it is to buy local.”