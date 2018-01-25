The Local Wag offers a suite of services for dogs and their owners

Clayton Harvey likens opening a new business to welcoming a newborn into the family — or a new pup.

Since 2006, Clayton and his mother, Kathy Harvey, have opened two locations of the Bluegrass Barkery, an all-natural pet food store and bakery on Tiverton Way and on Old Todds Road.

Last October, and after nine years of planning, they opened a service-oriented sister location called The Local Wag in the bustling Distillery District. In addition to a retail section featuring accessories and all-natural pet foods, The Local Wag also offers dog daycare, overnight boarding and self-service dog-washing bays. Group and solo training classes are scheduled to begin in February.

“It’s something we really wanted to bring to fruition for a long time but weren’t sure when or where,” Clayton Harvey said.

× 1 of 7 Expand × 2 of 7 Expand × 3 of 7 Expand × 4 of 7 Expand × 5 of 7 Expand × 6 of 7 Expand × 7 of 7 Expand Prev Next

Harvey worked as a home theater sales manager before moving to Lexington from Louisiana in 2006 after Hurricane Katrina. His own interest and eventual success in nurturing his family’s ailing dog back to health, largely through nutrition, sparked the launch of Bluegrass Barkery. The shop was originally on Clay Ave. and named For the Love of Dogs.

The healthy diet theme continues at The Local Wag, along with a focus on exercise, education and socialization.

Harvey kept an eye on commercial real estate in Lexington for years but didn’t begin hunting seriously until February 2017, he said. It didn’t take him long to find and decide on renovating a former garage in the Distillery District.

“It was literally just a shell,” Harvey said of the building.

The 6,300-square-foot location was chosen in part, he said, because it’s exciting to play a role in the area’s ongoing revitalization. Crank and Boom Ice Cream Lounge, The Burl entertainment venue, restaurants and distilleries are all located in close proximity.

The Local Wag features individual kennels, each with ample space and raised cots for comfort. Soothing music is piped in overnight. An indoor gym features colorful bridges and plenty of room to run on rubberized floors designed for cushioning joints and enhancing traction. Outside, an artificial turf-lined play yard will feature a splash pad in warmer months.

On a recent day, groups of daycare dogs raced around the gym as other dogs sat watching with interest. Special needs dogs are also welcome, like Luna, whose back legs are paralyzed from a neurological issue. She used her front legs to scurry eagerly behind the pack.

The proliferation of online pet supply companies has been challenging on the retail side, Harvey said, but he cites competitive pricing and carefully selected product lines and services as factors that differentiate the Bluegrass Barkery and The Local Wag.

“We are nuts about wellness; we are fanatics,” Harvey said. “We will sit and talk to you all day long about nutrition and all these things that have to do with your dog.”

Lexington resident and business owner Kyle Terry’s 3-year-old Belgian Malinois, Reva, has stayed at The Local Wag four times. Terry said Harvey sent him photos of Reva running and playing during each of her stays, and that he appreciates the level of individualized service Harvey and his staff offers.

“One of the things that really attracted us to The Local Wag is the details that they place on every dog and the emphasis on their health and well-being,” Terry said.

When selecting amenities, Clay researched best practices and relied on his and clients’ favorable past experiences with similar facilities. He consulted with experts, including a local canine nutritionist, as well as veterinarians and trainers.

In addition to his mother’s involvement, Harvey’s wife, Karen, also helps out, and his retired CPA father handles the accounting. In all, the three businesses employ 15 to 20 staff members, with some cross-trained between sites.

Not surprisingly, the couple own three dogs they call their “four-legged” children. They’re also raising two “two-legged” children, Emerson and Beau.

The Local Wag and the services it offers allow Harvey to delve deeper into pet wellness, he said, a passion that he, his family, partners and employees all share.

“I can teach a lot of things to my staff, but I can’t teach passion,” he said. “The key to me is finding people who get our culture.”