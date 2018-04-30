Lucky's Market will close its Lexington store

After a little more than two years in business, Lucky’s Market will close its Lexington location at 1030 South Broadway on May 26, the company announced.

The store, billed as a natural and organic grocery store, opened in January 2016 in the South Broadway Marketplace off Virginia Avenue as the franchise’s 16th location. The company marketed itself as a lower-cost alternative for organic foods than competitors such as Whole Foods, which moved its Lexington store into a larger location at the newly developed Summit at Fritz Farm last June.

Products at the Lexington Lucky’s Market location will be discounted beginning on May 2, the store announced, and the store’s hours will be shortened to operate from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, starting on May 6.

Lucky’s Market’s Louisville location at 200 N. Hurstbourne Parkway will remain open. Lexington shoppers will be able to use reward points or gift cards at the Lexington location prior to closing, or at the grocery chain’s Louisville store. Despite the closing of the local store, Lucky’s Market, which lists more than 25 locations on its website, is continuing to expand nationally. The Boulder, Colorado-based company reports that it has signed leases to add more than 20 new stores spanning from Montana to Florida.