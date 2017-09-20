MakeTime teams up with major tech and industry players to launch Shop Advantage

MakeTime has partnered with a team of major tech and manufacturing companies to launch the MakeTime Shop Advantage Program. The new initiative is designed to make technology, sophisticated hardware and business services more accessible to the U.S. manufacturing base.

Inaugural partners include: global 3-D design software giant Autodesk; Andvik Coromant, a leading supplier of cutting tools and tooling solutions; multinational computer technology company Dell; supply chain cost reduction company Transportation Impact; and manufacturing financing partner Manufacturers Capital, a division of Commercial Credit Group Inc.

The Shop Advantage program will help machine shops bridge the technology gap faster and facilitate a more productive American manufacturing workforce, said Todd Pritts, MakeTime’s chief production officer.

“MakeTime’s mission has always been to refuel U.S. manufacturing. We started by building technology that makes it easier for manufacturers to get parts made with American suppliers,” Pritts said. “Now we can go one step further and provide American suppliers access to the tools they need to get ahead, and stay ahead, of the technology curve in the global manufacturing climate.”

Through the program, machine shops will be given access to special offerings for cutting tools, CAD/CAM software, computer hardware, CNC machine tool and manufacturing equipment financing and more.

The Shop Advantage Program is exclusive to qualified members of MakeTime’s network of more than 1,000 U.S.-based machine shops. All machine shops based in the United States are eligible for qualification when they create a free account on MakeTime.