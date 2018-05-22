Malone's Marks 20 Years

Bluegrass Hospitality Group will celebrate the 20th anniversary of the restaurant group’s original restaurant concept, Malone’s, in June.

Owners Bruce Drake and Brian McCarty launched their first Malone’s restaurant in Lansdowne Shopping Center in 1998 as Lexington’s first prime beef steakhouse. The company has opened two additional Lexington Malone’s locations and expanded with multiple additional brands in the two decades since, including Malone’s Prime Events & Receptions, Harry’s, Aqua Sushi, Drake's and OBC Kitchen. BHG has also expanded its Drake's concept in recent years to Louisville and Florence, Kentucky, as well as Indiana, Tennessee and Alabama.

The company has planned a 20-day celebration of in-restaurant promotions and giveaways, in addition to a special social media campaign to mark the occasion.

Bluegrass Hospitality Group currently employs more than 1,300 team members.