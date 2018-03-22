Business Book Review: Putting an End to the “Mean” Streak

There is a real and growing problem in American business today. It is a near-epidemic issue that creates the worst work environments possible, alienates employees and discards ethics. Common among a subset of self-made men, particularly entrepreneurs who are forging their own way, this group has one characteristic in common.

They are mean.

There is a great focus in America to be a winner, no matter what the circumstances, Lipton says. Leaders are often ruthless in achieving their goals, regardless of the carnage they leave behind. Too often, these leaders are simply out for themselves.

Incapable of taking responsibility when they fail, they have a willingness to step on others to get ahead and an inability to feel remorse or empathy for anyone else.

“They have explosive tempers and abusive personalities,” Lipton writes. “Too often, they are grabbing for power at any cost.”

Mean men are found in every organization and at every level. Recent revelations have identified examples in sports, Silicon Valley, Hollywood and, of course, politics. There are mean women as well, but their numbers are miniscule compared to men, Lipton says.

But why? Lipton suggests that meanness has a long history in business. Henry Ford, for example, was known for his controlling, abusive personality. He undermined his company just as many contemporary CEOs have done. They do so despite the reality that an abusive leadership style doesn’t just put off employees, it often blocks innovation and alienates customers.

With this type of environment, it would seem easy to see that mean men are bad for the bottom line. Yet in the United States, we too often cheer for the individualistic leader—the competitive, aggressive one who pursues his individual goals above all else. In America, this individual is applauded—and rewarded financially—while subordinates or team members receive little for their work.

According to a study by Cornell University and the University of Notre Dame, agreeable men earn roughly 18 percent less than men who are more aggressive and arrogant.

Mean men often fail to see such behavior as risky. Mean men are destructive not only to their business, but to society, Lipton suggests.

What’s wrong with ambition and drive? Aren’t these essential qualities for an entrepreneur? Lipton’s answer is simple: Nothing is wrong with these behaviors, as long as they are in moderation.

“The trouble comes when an individual is all about the need to achieve, and when ambition eclipses empathy,” he writes.

The bottom line: mean individuals, especially in leadership roles, drive away customers, alienate employees and hurt the brand.

Lipton identifies 10 traits commonly found in entrepreneurial personalities that, if left unchecked, can contribute to being perceived as mean. He also offers numerous examples of coping strategies, self-defense and positive behaviors that can be developed after recognizing and accepting some or all of these tendencies in yourself or in someone else.

The List of Ten: Characteristics of an Entrepreneurial Personality

Need for achievement. A strong desire for success and its realization through difficult situations. This can become negative when individuals feel they are above the rules.

Drive. Rooted in proactivity, ambition and energy, drive is tied heavily to energy—the person who works long hours and stays focused with little sleep or food. Determined to make things happen, he often ignores the feelings of others and pushes them away.

Autonomy. Individuals with this trait are drawn to work where they don’t have to work with or for others.

Need for control. These individuals have a strong desire for power. They are often drawn to visions of grandiosity and authority.

Internal locus of control. This sense of self-control is crucial for entrepreneurs. They believe in their own success and use that to create a domineering style.

Impulsivity. Making quick decisions can be crucial in this fast-paced world, but they can also be hazardous. Acting on too many hunches can result in major mistakes.

Suspicion of others. Entrepreneurs often have a tendency to distrust others. Suspicion is related not only to impulsivity, but also the tendency for autonomy.

Predisposition to take risks. French economist Richard Cantillon defined the word entrepreneur as “bearer of risk.”

Self-confidence. Many entrepreneurs are self-confident, and at times, trust no one’s suggestions except their own.

Need for approval. While it may appear that entrepreneurs are self-sufficient, they also have a great need for applause.