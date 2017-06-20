Montea to close its Euclid store, take tea shop online

Lexington’s only retail tea shop, Montea, will be closing its brick-and-mortar operation on Euclid Avenue on June 23, but local tea drinkers will still be able to locate their favorite herbal infusions and loose-leaf varieties through the company’s continuing online retail operation.

“Generally, we have enjoyed our time on Euclid Avenue,” said Montea owner Danielle Montague. But with a growing son whose needs have expanded beyond the comfortable tea shop that has been like a second home, Montague decided the time was right for a change.

“We have been watching the retail market and decided that we needed to change the model in order to move with the times,” Montague said.

The store has taken orders previously through its online retail operation at www.monteashop.com, mostly from out-of-state customers. In preparing for the move to strictly online, the company has recently moved to streamline its online choices and improve the site to make it easier for customers to navigate.

Currently, customers can order 4-ounce or 8-ounce packages of the company’s wide selection of loose-leaf and herbal blends, but other sizes can also be accommodated by special request through e-mail, Montague said.

And the tea shop’s popular seasonal selections will continue to make an appearance, Montague said, so the shop’s loyal clientele will still have access to their holiday favorites.

Montague said she has received a good deal of support from the store’s base of regular customers on her decision to go virtual. Many have already signed up to join Montea’s scheduled delivery program, she said, and more are welcome to join.

“Everyone as a whole has been super supportive and so happy that they will still be able to get our teas. It has been very humbling,” Montague said. “Many have expressed it being a very smart decision. We also realize that we will lose some people. We will take customers from anywhere we can.”

Montague has preliminary plans to maintain a local presence for Montea through various pop-up shop opportunities in the community, as they arise. Currently, the company is scheduled to appear at the Bread Box Farmers Market at West Sixth on Wednesdays from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and at Pivot Brewery on Delaware Avenue on Sunday afternoons. The company will add regular updates for tea fans on Facebook and Instagram.

Montague said the change is bittersweet for her.

“I am sure in some ways I will miss having the brick and mortar,” she said. “But I think it will have a very positive effect on our family and our business. I will be able to get out and see people, instead of having to wait for people to come to the shop.”

Montague also still plans to make herself available as a resource for local tea lovers.

“We are always happy to talk tea to anyone,” Montague said. “And we are always happy to be invited to a tea party.”

For more information or to check out the company’s online retail operation, check out the website at www.monteashop.com, or e-mail Montague at danielle@monteashop.com.