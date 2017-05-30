Nate’s Coffee and La Petite Delicat team up in Warehouse Block

Lexington coffee roster Nate’s Coffee and La Petite Delicat, a purveyor of French macaron, will host a grand opening June 3 of their new paired spot in Lexington’s growing Warehouse Block neighborhood.

Nate’s owner Nate Polly said he’s been in business for five years, roasting for others’ shops including several restaurants and North Lime Coffee and Donuts. Polly said he’s excited to have a Nate’s location customers can visit, at 722 National Ave., across the street from Mirror Twin Brewing and Cosmic Charlie’s.

“We can’t wait to invite the neighborhood to share in our excitement for fresh roasted coffee and the best pastries in Lexington,” said Polly. “It’s the perfect spot to grab a cup of coffee or a morning pastry on your way to a workout, or a gift on the way home.”

La Petite Délicat had a spot on South Ashland, but owner Sylviana Herrin said it was shuttered to make way for parking expansion at a nearby Kroger. In addition to ready-made macaron, Herrin also teaches classes in making the delicacy.

The grand opening will run 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on June 3.