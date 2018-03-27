Nate’s Coffee Leaving National Avenue

Nate’s Coffee is leaving its shared location with La Petite Délicat at 722 National Avenue.

Nate’s Coffee and La Petite Délicat had originally agreed to a five-year shared lease on the property, where Nate’s Coffee maintained a portion of the space to sell its locally roasted coffee products, however the lease has been terminated after less than a year at the request of La Petite Délicat.

“Everything is going well and the bakery is doing very well,” said Sylviana Herrin, owner of La Petite Délicat. “After much consideration, I decided that a shared operating agreement was not in the best interest of my business. We will still offer a full assortment of coffee drinks, we’re just going to choose a different supplier. I wish Nate’s Coffee all the best moving forward.”

Nate’s Coffee has been roasting its products locally for coffee shops and restaurants around the Bluegrass for nearly six years. La Petite Délicat was the first brick-and-mortar retail location for Nate’s Coffee.

“It was a surprise to us that the lease didn’t work. We felt that Nate’s Coffee brought a lot to the collaboration,” said owner Nathan Polly. “We loved the National Avenue and Kenwick neighborhood and are sad to leave it.”

The company is seeking to a location to open up its own shop within the next few months.

“We are currently looking at spaces in and near downtown, and yes, we will definitely be open on Mondays,” Polly said.

The new shop will feature a full espresso bar and drip coffee, as well as a slow bar with pour overs, French Press, Aeropress and more.

Customers can still find Nate’s Coffee in many area locations, including at Good Foods Co-op and most Liquor Barns. They also sell coffee and merchandise on their website, natescoffee.com.