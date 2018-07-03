Nick Champa Named 2018 Roller Skating Association Operator of the Year

Nick Champa, owner and operator of Champs Entertainment Complex in Lexington and Champs Rollerdrome in Louisville, received the 2018 International Victor J. Brown Operator of the Year Award at the Roller Skating Association’s recent annual convention in Las Vegas.

The annual award recognizes outstanding operators and is one of the industry’s highest honors.

“I never set goals to win national recognition or awards for business,” Champa said. “While the honors are gratifying, reflecting upon past winners of the award is humbling. I believe the first Victor J. Brown Operator of the Year Award was given in 1947. In 1968, my grandfather, Armand Champa, won the award.”

Armand Champa founded Champ’s in 1957. Nick Champa’s father, Joe Champa, later took over the family business. He received a lifetime achievement award from the Roller Skating Association in 2015.

In addition to roller skating, Champs Entertainment Complex also offers miniature golf, laser tag, a laser maze and other attractions. / Photo courtesy Champs

As the third-generation owner, Nick Champa has continued to expand Champs Entertainment Complex, located at 297 Ruccio Way in Lexington, to include roller skating, laser tag, indoor miniature golf, video games and other attractions.

“We've been around for awhile,” Champa said. He attributes the businesses’ continued success, in part, to “working hard, taking care of your employees and taking care of your customers.

And, sometimes, "you've got to give some tough love,” he said.