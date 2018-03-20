Register to Host an On the Table Discussion

× Expand On the Table

Mayor Jim Gray and the Blue Grass Community Foundation held a joint press conference Tuesday to announce the official kick-off of On the Table. On The Table is a one-day opportunity—scheduled for March 28—for community members to gather together at informal events to talk about the issues, big and small, that impact the quality of life in the Bluegrass.

Blue Grass Community Foundation is one of 10 community foundations across the U.S. participating in On The Table, a national initiative funded by the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation following a successful pilot in 2017.

In 2017, more than 11,700 people from every residential zip code in Lexington participated in an On The Table discussion. Those conversations helped guide city planning efforts and the work of community leaders. This year, the effort is expanding to the surrounding region, including Fayette, Franklin, Clark and Woodford counties.

For information, to register for the event or to sign-up to host an On the Table gathering at your business, visit www.bgcf.org/onthetable.