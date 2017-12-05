Behind the Curtain: Previewing Oscar Diggs

× 1 of 5 Expand Photo by Theresa Stanley Homestretch of Construction Renovation includes tuck point brick repair, custom bar, kitchen and facade. × 2 of 5 Expand Photo by Theresa Stanley Oscar Diggs Team Left to right, Ralph and Donna Quillin, Kyle Klatka, Kara Mardell, Vince Grupposo and Andrew Suthers. × 3 of 5 Expand Photo by Theresa Stanley Open Kitchen with Seating Focal point in Oscar Diggs includes the open kitchen with seating for folks craving dinner and a show. × 4 of 5 Expand Photo by Theresa Stanley Suthers and Quillin Look Over Oscar Diggs Renovation Andrew Suthers, left, and Ralph Quillin × 5 of 5 Expand Photo by Theresa Stanley Oscar Diggs Server Station The server station will include a safe found among the artifacts in the space. Prev Next

Oscar Diggs, a highly anticipated new restaurant located at 155 N. Limestone in Lexington, is on track to open shortly after the new year, with a projected opening date of January 3, according to owners Ralph and Donna Quillin.

The Quillins, owner/operators of Rooster Brewing in Paris, Kentucky, teamed up with Andrew Suthers and Kyle Klatka, owners of The Gastro Gnomes food truck, on the venture.

The space, former longtime home to Merit Furniture, is being renovated to feature an open kitchen, as well as a new bar, fireplace, industrial pulley lighting and a new front facade that will allow for seasonal patio seating.

The rotating menu will feature burgers as a cornerstone item, with beers from Rooster Brewing and other offerings.

Vince Grupposo, general manager, and Kara Mardell, sous chef, round out the team with opening crew hiring underway.

And about that name? Oscar Diggs is a fictional character in author L. Frank Baum's Land of Oz series. Most people know him better as The Wizard of Oz.