Behind the Curtain: Previewing Oscar Diggs

1 of 5
Photo by Theresa Stanley
Homestretch of Construction
Renovation includes tuck point brick repair, custom bar, kitchen and facade.
2 of 5
Photo by Theresa Stanley
Oscar Diggs Team
Left to right, Ralph and Donna Quillin, Kyle Klatka, Kara Mardell, Vince Grupposo and Andrew Suthers.
3 of 5
Photo by Theresa Stanley
Open Kitchen with Seating
Focal point in Oscar Diggs includes the open kitchen with seating for folks craving dinner and a show.
4 of 5
Photo by Theresa Stanley
Suthers and Quillin Look Over Oscar Diggs Renovation
Andrew Suthers, left, and Ralph Quillin
5 of 5
Photo by Theresa Stanley
Oscar Diggs Server Station
The server station will include a safe found among the artifacts in the space.
Oscar Diggs, a highly anticipated new restaurant located at 155 N. Limestone in Lexington, is on track to open shortly after the new year, with a projected opening date of January 3, according to owners Ralph and Donna Quillin.
The Quillins, owner/operators of Rooster Brewing in Paris, Kentucky, teamed up with Andrew Suthers and Kyle Klatka, owners of The Gastro Gnomes food truck, on the venture.
The space, former longtime home to Merit Furniture, is being renovated to feature an open kitchen, as well as a new bar, fireplace, industrial pulley lighting and a new front facade that will allow for seasonal patio seating.
The rotating menu will feature burgers as a cornerstone item, with beers from Rooster Brewing and other offerings.
Vince Grupposo, general manager, and Kara Mardell, sous chef, round out the team with opening crew hiring underway.
And about that name? Oscar Diggs is a fictional character in author L. Frank Baum's Land of Oz series. Most people know him better as The Wizard of Oz.