Plans unveiled for new Town Branch Park in downtown Lexington

Mayor Jim Gray and Town Branch Fund Advisory Board chair Ann Bakhaus revealed plans for a new “world-class” park in downtown Lexington, along with $5 million in donations pledged so far to support the public-private partnership.

“Through great design and thoughtful programming, this park will be unparalleled,” Bakhaus said.

Town Branch Park, which would be located on roughly 10 acres in what is currently the Manchester/Cox Street parking lot behind Rupp Arena, would connect with the Town Branch Greenway. The Greenway project, a series of protected bike and pedestrian paths that will connect the Legacy Trail and Town Branch Trail, is scheduled to begin construction in 2018.

Construction of the park is expected to begin within five years, and the plans call for interactive water features, a dog park, a cafe, native landscaping, children’s play opportunities, and destination dining opportunities.

“Great cities have great parks … great public spaces for all citizens,” Gray said. “This park will be a destination. It will have gravitational pull. It’s something everyone can have a voice in, can participate in, and can support.”

The city of Lexington, through the Lexington Center, is making the land available to the Park long-term. The park is also expected to enhance the city’s planned new downtown convention center, the details of which are expected to be announced in late July.

Early funding for the project has been provided by donors and charitable organizations including the Bakhaus Family Foundation; Blue Grass Community Foundation; Cornett; Eli and Mary Lynne Capilouto; Ford and Allison Lankford Charitable Fund; Gray Construction; Ingram Charitable Fund; the James Graham Brown Foundation; James P. Gray II; Kip and Ellen Cornett; Pearse and Deidre Lyons; Stephen and Patricia Grossman; and the Mt. Brilliant Foundation. A fundraising campaign for the remaining funds necessary to build the park will soon seek additional support from the community, according to a media release on the plans for the park.