Powered by Customer Service: Lexington's Pedal Power rated one of 'America's Best'

The distinction between offering a service and selling a product is negligible for most companies these days. Those in service-based businesses often offer packages, and the majority of product-oriented companies rely on service and customer relations to remain profitable.

Locally owned Pedal Power Bike Shop, for example, is in the business of selling bicycles, bicycle parts and accessories, as well as offering fittings, rentals and a fully equipped service department. But it’s service of another variety that has kept the store in operation since 1973.

× 1 of 3 Expand Pedal Power staff member Gregg Bedinghaus helps Justin Endres select a new bike. × 2 of 3 Expand Manager John Baumstark talks tires with long-time customer Mark Davidson. × 3 of 3 Expand In business since 1973, Pedal Power is recognized as among country's top bike shops. Prev Next

For the past four years, Pedal Power has been recognized as one of “America’s Best Bike Shops” by the Colorado-based National Bicycle Dealer Association, an award given to independent bicycle stores meeting a certain set of criteria, including having an expert staff, being dedicated to their local communities, supporting bicycle advocacy and having great shopping experiences, as judged by a mystery shopper.

“To us, exceptional customer service is meeting the customer where they’re at and working with them to find the best solution for their needs,” said Pedal Power manager John Baumstark. Baumstark started working at Pedal Power part-time in 2007 while earning a degree in telecommunications from the University of Kentucky and has stayed on ever since.

The store’s approach to customer service continues to evolve, driven by a combination of factors like feedback from customers, notes from other retailers at industry events “and sometimes based off of our own experiences as customers at other businesses,” Baumstark said. “We always return to asking ourselves ‘how can we make the experience easier and more enjoyable for our customers?’”

Located in the same location in Lexington’s South Hill neighborhood for 45 years, all 10 Pedal Power employees are avid cyclists who enjoy talking shop with experienced riders, as well as encouraging those new to the sport. Billy and Helga Yates purchased the business from its previous owners in 2000. The couple met in college while taking a backpacking class.

“We have always enjoyed the outdoors and living an active lifestyle,” Billy Yates said, “so pursuing our passion for bikes was an easy fit when making the decision to purchase Pedal Power.”

Pedal Power also maintains an active presence in the community and is the presenting sponsor of the Downtown Lexington Partnership’s annual Bike Lexington event, when thousands of bicyclists take to the streets in downtown Lexington each spring.

“We are grateful to our customers for helping us partner with events like Bike Lexington because we truly believe that these events are investments in our future as well as the health of our children,” Yates said.

The shop also hosts a series of free clinics, offered at 9 a.m. most Saturdays, on everything from how to change a flat and make adjustments to keeping your bike clean and staying safe on the road.

Pedal Power has a mix of repeat customers and those who may only come in once or twice when buying a new bike. By consistently providing exceptional customer service, even those infrequent customers are more likely to make a return visit when the need arises.

"We know by the numbers that 95 percent of new customers will be back in the store to do additional business with us over the years."

“We know by the numbers that 95 percent of new customers will be back in the store to do additional business with us over the years,” Baumstark said. “We are grateful for all of our customers, whether they’ve been in once or come to see us all the time.”

Brick-and-mortar retailers of all sizes face challenges of staying open in an online world, but “we are going to keep our heads down and work hard to continue focusing on what we do well, and add convenience and value at our local level,” Baumstark said.

“It truly is a privilege to be a small-business owner in Lexington,” said Yates. “I feel fortunate to be able to work in an industry that is focused on positive experiences and making fun memories.”