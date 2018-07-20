Read Your Way Through the Dog Days of Summer

It’s the dog days of summer—hot, sultry, oppressive, with heat that discourages getting anything done. It’s days like these that make this phase of summer seem permanent. It’s time for a good book and a tall iced tea. The dog days of summer are here. Among suggested reading:

“Old Dogs, New Tricks On Creativity and Collaboration” by Warren Bennis

There are few authors who have written more prolifically (over 30 books and counting) about leadership than Warren Bennis. This is not the first time he uses an animal to focus our thoughts in a new way. Prior to this book about dogs, Bennis wrote one comparing leadership challenges to herding cats. Equal time to dogs only seems fair.

“Old Dogs” focuses on leaders who could use “a sense of meaning” to effectively create the qualities of leadership on all levels of the organization. Many of Bennis’ books touch on this theme, but here he focuses not only on leadership for the individual, but also a genuine connection and belonging to the workplace and community.

Bennis argues the idea of “creative collaboration” is necessary to build a future workforce. Leaders at all levels must become “authentic,” Bennis says. This takes a series of strategies, work groups and collaborative efforts that direct us through future growth.

“What I Learned About Leadership From My Dog” by John Covington

While training his German Shepherd for search and rescue, it was obvious to author John Covington that the relationship building and leadership required to work with his dog was similar to working with people. Dogs are great laboratories to improve our leadership, Covington writes, as they give you instant feedback, have little or no ego and, if there is a problem, it’s always the human’s fault.

“Where’s My Dog? The Search for Honest Leadership” by David B. Watkins

Think about it: Dogs are probably the best example when searching for leadership honesty. Dishonesty, Watkins insists, is not part of their DNA.

In contrast, many business leaders justify dishonesty as part of their position. Most people knowingly assume that lying is sometimes necessary for success. This type of justifiable lying, Watkins suggests, is a a systemic problem that can bring companies down.

“Master Your World: 10 Dog-Inspired Leadership Lessons to Improve Productivity, Profits and Communication” by Mary C. Kelly

This engaging book is also just a plain good read. It includes techniques gleaned from Kelly’s 21 years in the U.S. Navy. In her role as a U.S. Commander at the U.S. Naval Academy, she has trained more than 40,000 military and other personnel.

This is not a “how to” book but a collection of stories and solutions. The book begins with the top three golden rules: reward good behavior, do not reward bad behavior and be consistent. Kelly shows how the application of these rules, as well as seven others, can offer guidance to managers. Kelly is a superb storyteller with her focus on communication front and center.

“The Positive Dog: A Story about the Power of Positivity” by Jon Gordon

This is a business storybook about dogs. The author suggests we all have two dogs inside of us. One dog is “negative, mad, sad, pessimistic and fearful,” while the second dog has the opposite demeanor and is “positive, happy, optimistic and hopeful.”

These two canines fight within each of us. Guess who wins? The one you feed.

Enjoy the dog days of summer—they melt away far too soon.