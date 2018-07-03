Red State BBQ Partners with Liquor Barn for Off-Premise Retail

A variety of packaged sauces—including Memphis Sweet, Kentucky Small Batch, Texas Spicy, North Carolina Spicy Vinegar, South Carolina Mustard and Alabama Show Horse—as well as Red State Beer Cheese, are available for purchase at Lexington Liquor Barn locations in Hamburg, Beaumont Center and Richmond Road.

“It was a great surprise when it was confirmed that we’d be added to their shelves,” said Red State BBQ owner David Carroll. “It’s a great opportunity for our tiny company, and hopefully we’ll be able to expand our presence to markets outside of Lexington.”

Packaged Red State BBQ’s sauces, beer cheese, beef jerky and other products are also available at its restaurants as well as online at shop.redstatebbq.com.